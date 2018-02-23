Afrimat shares plummet after downbeat statement

Mining group Afrimat’s share price fell 16% to R25.50 on Friday morning after it issued a downbeat trading statement.

Afrimat said it expected its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February to decline by up to 20%.

Reasons included a slowdown in demand for minerals used by construction companies.

"Amplified by the political uncertainty of the last months of 2017, sales volume in the last quarter of the calendar year were slow, with the slowdown exacerbated in November and December in construction material products," Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said in the statement.

"The impact of the slowdown was felt more strongly in KwaZulu-Natal and southern Gauteng where the operations of Glen Douglas and Clinker experienced reduced volumes."

Van Heerden said the group’s earnings in the reporting period also suffered from its decision to accelerate the development of its iron ore mine, Demaneng, to benefit from higher commodity prices.

"Further exploration has proven [that there are] additional reserves of iron ore at Demaneng, increasing the proven reserves to around 12-million tonnes, up from the 5.6-million tonnes that was initially announced when the mine was acquired. The ore produced on the mine will mostly be exported to China," the company said in its trading statement.