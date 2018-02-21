Companies / Mining

SHAREHOLDERS

BHP chief to discuss split call with critic

21 February 2018 - 05:56 Agency Staff
BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PATRICK HAMILTON
BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PATRICK HAMILTON

Melbourne/Perth — BHP’s top executive will meet major critic Elliott Management this week to discuss demands for a business overhaul that the activist group argues could deliver more than $22bn in value.

BHP’s first-half results missed analysts’ expectations and the shares fell 4.6%, on pace for the biggest daily drop since April. The world’s biggest mining company will also canvass other shareholders on the proposal to reorganise as a single company listed in Australia.

While flagging potential risks and costs associated with the New York-based fund’s demands, CEO Andrew Mackenzie pledged to discuss the issue further. He said he will probably say more after meeting with Elliott.

The hedge fund, which has been campaigning publicly for a range of changes at BHP for almost a year, in February called on the company to conduct an independent study to review potential benefits of a restructuring. BHP currently operates as two entities based in Melbourne and London.

The company is "open to all sorts of ways in which we can simplify and add value to shareholders, including what might lie within the dual-listed structure", Mackenzie told reporters on Tuesday on an earnings conference call.

"However, I would point out that for every study that points to some large prizes, there are other studies that suggest this is a very risky venture indeed."

Creating a unified company, headquartered and incorporated in Australia, with a primary listing in that country and additional listings elsewhere, would cost $391m, according to a report by FTI Consulting.

BHP, which continually reviews the possibility of a simpler structure, sees the costs as likely to be at least $1bn.

BHP’s top executives will hold meetings with almost all major global investors in the coming weeks. "I want to hear from them a bit more about how they’ve reacted to this proposal," Mackenzie said.

Bloomberg

BHP increases its dividend even as profit declines

CEO Andrew Mackenzie says higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow that was used to reduce net debt and ...
Companies
1 day ago

No end to Agarwal's admiration for Anglo

Billionaire's plans for the company still a mystery
Business
3 days ago

Miners reward investors, hold off on deals — but Glencore, Rio buck trend

Despite robust balance sheets, most are not plowing money into mega mines or big acquisitions — caution welcomed by investors burned in the ...
Business
4 days ago

South32 not about to change mind on exit

CEO Graham Kerr prioritises making the coal business safe and sustainable
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG hopes to keep Gupta report to itself
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Guptas' Optimum ‘could lose’ its licence after ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Discovery ‘on track’ to launch its bank in 2018
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Zwane out in the cold as Ramaphosa unlocks Mining ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Shares fall after Steinhoff takes beating in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

BHP increases its dividend even as profit declines
Companies / Mining

BHP sets a bad tone for the JSE
Markets

BHP should review its dual structure, activist investor Elliott Management says
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.