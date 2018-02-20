WATCH: Amplats gives shareholders a reason to smile

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the largest primary producer of platinum, released its full-year results on Monday, reporting that headline earnings more than doubled since from the year-earlier period and rewarding shareholders with a payout of R3.49 per share.

It has also managed to reduce net debt by 75% and increase cash flow.

CEO Chris Griffiths says the company’s balance sheet is now in a strong position, so Amplats can now start expanding

He spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s future prospects.