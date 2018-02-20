News Leader
WATCH: Amplats gives shareholders a reason to smile
20 February 2018 - 08:04
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the largest primary producer of platinum, released its full-year results on Monday, reporting that headline earnings more than doubled since from the year-earlier period and rewarding shareholders with a payout of R3.49 per share.
It has also managed to reduce net debt by 75% and increase cash flow.
CEO Chris Griffiths says the company’s balance sheet is now in a strong position, so Amplats can now start expanding
He spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s future prospects.
Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffiths talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
Please sign in or register to comment.