BHP increases its dividend even as profit declines

BHP raised its interim dividend 38% to $0.55 from $0.40 despite its net profit for the six months to end-December declining 25% — mainly due to a $1.8bn exceptional item to account for the US’s new tax laws.

"Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of $4.9bn," CEO Andrew Mackenzie said in the results statement.

"We used this cash to further reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders through higher dividends."

The world’s largest miner grew its interim revenue 16% to $21.8bn, boosted by a 52% surge in copper sales to $6.4bn from $4.2bn in the matching period.

BHP said its copper division benefited from both higher prices and improved production at its Escondida mine in Chile.

Iron ore contributed a third of the group’s revenue. This division’s sales grew 4.2% to $7.2bn.

Its iron ore joint-venture in Brazil, Samarco, has been closed since a dam disaster in 2015. Tuesday’s results included a $210m loss in relation to Samarco, which included rehabilitation costs.

"Restart of Samarco’s operations remains a focus but is subject to separate negotiations with relevant parties and will occur only if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community," the company said in its results statement.

BHP’s coal division grew revenue 3% to $4bn, contributing 19% of the group’s total revenue.

Its petroleum division grew revenue 8.5% to $3.6bn, contributing 16% of the group’s total.

The group reported its pre-tax profit grew 11% to $6.7bn, but a 72% jump in its tax bill to $3.5bn from $2bn caused its net profit to fall 25% to $2.6bn.

On February 13, BHP issued a statement saying it intended to book a $1.8bn expense related to the US’s new tax regime.

"The US tax reform will have a positive impact on the group’s US attributable profits in the longer term mainly due to the lower corporate tax rate," BHP said.