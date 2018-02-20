Companies / Mining

BHP increases its dividend even as profit declines

CEO Andrew Mackenzie says higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow that was used to reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders

20 February 2018 - 09:05 Robert Laing
Andrew Mackenzie, CE of BHP Billiton. Picture: REUTERS
Andrew Mackenzie, CE of BHP Billiton. Picture: REUTERS

BHP raised its interim dividend 38% to $0.55 from $0.40 despite its net profit for the six months to end-December declining 25% — mainly due to a $1.8bn exceptional item to account for the US’s new tax laws.

"Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of $4.9bn," CEO Andrew Mackenzie said in the results statement.

"We used this cash to further reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders through higher dividends."

The world’s largest miner grew its interim revenue 16% to $21.8bn, boosted by a 52% surge in copper sales to $6.4bn from $4.2bn in the matching period.

BHP said its copper division benefited from both higher prices and improved production at its Escondida mine in Chile.

Iron ore contributed a third of the group’s revenue. This division’s sales grew 4.2% to $7.2bn.

Its iron ore joint-venture in Brazil, Samarco, has been closed since a dam disaster in 2015. Tuesday’s results included a $210m loss in relation to Samarco, which included rehabilitation costs.

"Restart of Samarco’s operations remains a focus but is subject to separate negotiations with relevant parties and will occur only if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community," the company said in its results statement.

BHP’s coal division grew revenue 3% to $4bn, contributing 19% of the group’s total revenue.

Its petroleum division grew revenue 8.5% to $3.6bn, contributing 16% of the group’s total.

The group reported its pre-tax profit grew 11% to $6.7bn, but a 72% jump in its tax bill to $3.5bn from $2bn caused its net profit to fall 25% to $2.6bn.

On February 13, BHP issued a statement saying it intended to book a $1.8bn expense related to the US’s new tax regime.

"The US tax reform will have a positive impact on the group’s US attributable profits in the longer term mainly due to the lower corporate tax rate," BHP said.

BHP should review its dual structure, activist investor Elliott Management says

Elliott has said the creation of a single Australian company would increase BHP’s value by removing a discount between its shares in London and ...
Companies
14 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: New BEE owners of New Largo could find themselves at the coalface of a struggling sector

Investors will want certainty, not only about the mining sector’s regulatory regime but also about Eskom and its new build programme
Opinion
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG hopes to keep Gupta report to itself
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Guptas' Optimum ‘could lose’ its licence after ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Zwane out in the cold as Ramaphosa unlocks Mining ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Transnet reply to R54bn locomotive report leaves ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Curro’s share price dips as earnings fail to ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.