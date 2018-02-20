AngloGold decides to go it alone at mothballed Obuasi mine
The Obuasi mine will offset production lost through the sale or closure of South African assets
AngloGold Ashanti is replacing resources and production lost from the closure and sale of the bulk of its South African operations from its offshore investments.
It has also decided to restart its mothballed Obuasi mine to underpin group output in a $500m investment over the next couple of years.
AngloGold posted a net loss of $171m for the year to end-December, compared with profit of $80m the year before, despite revenue for the year rising to $4.5bn from $4.3bn before.
It did, however, declare a dividend of R0.70 per share for the year, equivalent to $0.06 per share.
AngloGold generated 3.755-million ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,054/oz, compared with 3.63-million ounces at $986/oz the year before, with international operations more than offsetting lower South African production.
AngloGold’s cash has fallen over the past couple of years — more than halving to $205m at the end of 2017 from $484m in 2015 and $215m in 2016.
AngloGold will receive $300m cash from Harmony Gold for the Moab Khotsong mine in SA but CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said this money was largely ring-fenced towards repaying debt in SA.
AngloGold’s net debt rose to $2bn from $1.9bn a year ago.
SA remained a major source of income for the group, generating $1.1bn in the year, down from nearly $1.2bn the year before. It is third behind continental Africa and the Americas as a revenue source for the group.
In 2017, it was the only region to suffer a gross loss, recording a negative $3m for the year compared with a gross profit of $149m the year before.
AngloGold reported impairments and de-recognition against its South African asset base of $288m for the year.
AngloGold is shutting its TauTona and Savuka mines in SA. It is selling Moab Khotsong, the mothballed Great Noligwa mine, tailings and the Nufcor uranium plant to Harmony, and it is in the process of selling the Kopanang mine to China’s Heaven-Sent, leaving just its ultra-deep Mponeng gold mine and Mine Waste Solutions tailings retreatment business in SA, accounting for 13% of group production.
"Work is now under way to ensure that all surface and off-mine costs are appropriate for the new production base and efforts are under way in the SA region to return it to positive cash flow generation in the second half of 2018," Venkatakrishnan said.
AngloGold will restart its suspended Obuasi mine in Ghana, investing $500m over the next two-and-a-half years to bring the mine to steady-state production of 400,000 ounces by 2021 under the leadership of Graham Ehm, who successfully managed the Geita mine in Tanzania and oversaw the construction of the Tropicana mine in Australia for AngloGold.
"Obuasi will rank among the largest contributors to the company’s global production with costs below our current average and will generate substantial cash flows from the second year of operations, when we see production approaching a rate of 400,000 ounces per annum," Ehm said.
Venkatakrishnan said that AngloGold — after a fruitless search for a partner — would restart and run the mine by itself, having done the "heavy lifting" of securing all the government agreements needed to justify the investment as well as remodelling the 34-million ounces of resources and developing a new mine plan.
AngloGold will fund the $500m internally, spending 25% of the budget in 2018, 55% next year and 20% in 2020.
The $300m from Harmony would give AngloGold the flexibility in its balance sheet to fund the project from cash and debt facilities as well as cash generated in the business, he said.
The mine is expected to be cash positive from year four and pay back the investment in six-and-a-half years.
