AngloGold decides to go it alone at mothballed Obuasi mine

AngloGold generated 3.755-million ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,054/oz, compared with 3.63-million ounces at $986/oz the year before, with international operations more than offsetting lower South African production.

AngloGold’s cash has fallen over the past couple of years — more than halving to $205m at the end of 2017 from $484m in 2015 and $215m in 2016.

AngloGold will receive $300m cash from Harmony Gold for the Moab Khotsong mine in SA but CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said this money was largely ring-fenced towards repaying debt in SA.

AngloGold’s net debt rose to $2bn from $1.9bn a year ago.

SA remained a major source of income for the group, generating $1.1bn in the year, down from nearly $1.2bn the year before. It is third behind continental Africa and the Americas as a revenue source for the group.

In 2017, it was the only region to suffer a gross loss, recording a negative $3m for the year compared with a gross profit of $149m the year before.

AngloGold reported impairments and de-recognition against its South African asset base of $288m for the year.

AngloGold is shutting its TauTona and Savuka mines in SA. It is selling Moab Khotsong, the mothballed Great Noligwa mine, tailings and the Nufcor uranium plant to Harmony, and it is in the process of selling the Kopanang mine to China’s Heaven-Sent, leaving just its ultra-deep Mponeng gold mine and Mine Waste Solutions tailings retreatment business in SA, accounting for 13% of group production.

"Work is now under way to ensure that all surface and off-mine costs are appropriate for the new production base and efforts are under way in the SA region to return it to positive cash flow generation in the second half of 2018," Venkatakrishnan said.