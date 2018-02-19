Companies / Mining

Why investors will keep a close watch on Anglo’s numbers

19 February 2018 - 05:56 Allan Seccombe
Mark Cutifani. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American has clearly flagged its annual performance for 2017 and investors will watch the numbers coming from the diversified miner on Thursday to see the benefits of a restructuring programme and what the future holds.

Anglo took a beating up to 2015, with hefty debt of $13bn on its balance sheet and a programme to sell assets across the group to focus on just three core assets — platinum, diamonds and copper. Since then, Anglo has made a number of disposals; restructured assets like Kumba Iron Ore, which is generating a strong cash flow; and has reaped the benefit of increased commodity prices, prompting it to stop further asset sales.

It has, however, pushed ahead with the sale of thermal coal mines supplying South African power utility Eskom, which has demanded 51% black ownership of companies supplying it, leaving Anglo as a minority partner, a position CEO Mark Cutifani has said Anglo would not countenance.

Anglo has prepared the market via quarterly production updates on the operational performances across its suite of assets including nickel, metallurgical coal, iron ore and manganese. Analysts will closely watch cost performances in these divisions, as well as dividends and strategy for coming years as Anglo generates cash across its asset suite.

"We applaud the company’s successful efforts to reduce its cost base and think Mark Cutifani has proved his mettle in what has probably been mining’s toughest job for many years," Bernstein analysts said in a note. "The operational turnaround of the Anglo business … has been, we think, underappreciated by investors.

"The business has a lot going for it. The late-cycle nature of both diamonds and platinum and the very high asset quality of these segments of the Anglo business offer significant differentiation for the company. None of the other mining majors is close to the world-class positions in platinum and diamonds that Anglo American enjoys."

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

