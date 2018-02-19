Anglo American Platinum investors get their first dividend in six years

Anglo American Platinum returned to paying dividends after six years, on strong cash flow from its restructured portfolio and significant net debt reduction as the group starts looking at growth within its asset base.

Amplats, the world’s largest producer of platinum, paid a dividend of R3.49 per share for the second half of its 2017 financial year to end-December, the first return to shareholders since 2011.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, reduced its net debt to R1.8bn from R7.3bn in the previous year.

Not only were there increased cash flows from its mines, but it generated R1.2bn from asset sales and the prepayment of R2.6bn from customers, which brought total prepayments to R4.6bn.

It declared attributable net profit for the year of R1.94bn, up from R632m before.

While Amplats is looking at projects at its flagship Mogalakwena opencast mine and its undeveloped Der Brochen deposit, CEO Chris Griffith said this was not a case of the company expanding.

"We are not sending out a message that we are taking the handbrake off volume discipline and that we should now start expanding," Griffith said.

"We have quietly been doing the project studies on a number of our really good growth options and that’s not going to be for another two years.