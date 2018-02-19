Anglo American Platinum investors get their first dividend in six years
Amplats has fixed its balance sheet, slashed debt and pumped up cash flow — but CEO Chris Griffith says it is not moving into an expansionary phase
Anglo American Platinum returned to paying dividends after six years, on strong cash flow from its restructured portfolio and significant net debt reduction as the group starts looking at growth within its asset base.
Amplats, the world’s largest producer of platinum, paid a dividend of R3.49 per share for the second half of its 2017 financial year to end-December, the first return to shareholders since 2011.
Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, reduced its net debt to R1.8bn from R7.3bn in the previous year.
Not only were there increased cash flows from its mines, but it generated R1.2bn from asset sales and the prepayment of R2.6bn from customers, which brought total prepayments to R4.6bn.
It declared attributable net profit for the year of R1.94bn, up from R632m before.
While Amplats is looking at projects at its flagship Mogalakwena opencast mine and its undeveloped Der Brochen deposit, CEO Chris Griffith said this was not a case of the company expanding.
"We are not sending out a message that we are taking the handbrake off volume discipline and that we should now start expanding," Griffith said.
"We have quietly been doing the project studies on a number of our really good growth options and that’s not going to be for another two years.
We can see the market is rewarding strong balance sheets and we have thatFinance director Ian Botha
"We’ve been very clear over the last number of years that our balance sheet has to be in the right shape … there’s a tick next to that, it’s in really good shape," he said.
Finance director Ian Botha said Amplats would consider which projects offered the best value and returns for shareholders, as well as the supply and demand fundamentals of the platinum group metals market and price forecasts, before triggering any projects.
Der Brochen, an undeveloped resource near Steelpoort, is regarded as a low-capital, low-yielding project that would give good returns, compared with a higher-value but higher-capital project at Mogalakwena, Griffith said.
The recovery of the group’s balance sheet was sustainable because there was confidence in cash generation from the company’s mines.
"A strong balance sheet is a key competitive advantage. We can see the market is rewarding strong balance sheets and we have that," Botha said.
"From a capital allocation perspective, our next priorities are around funding growth projects. We have attractive growth potential at Mogalakwena and Der Brochen, where we expect to make decisions at the end of 2019," he said.
Amplats would also look at additional dividends above its base dividend of 30% of headline earnings.
Amplats reported headline earnings of R3.89bn for the year, compared with R1.87bn the year before.
Production this year is pegged at between 2.3-million and 2.4-million ounces of platinum and sales would be in line with those numbers, Griffith said.
Output last year was 2.397-million ounces, compared with 2.382-million ounces the year before and higher than its forecast rate of between 2.3-million and 2.35-million ounces, based on expectations of slightly lower production because of the closure of the Bokoni and Maseve mines, and the unplanned stoppage at the Mototolo mine it shares with Glencore.
Please sign in or register to comment.