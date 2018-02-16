WATCH: DRDGold is back in the black

Gold producer DRDGold released its interim on Thursday, announcing that revenue was up 6% to R1.25bn due to higher gold production and gold sales.
This was despite a 4% decline in the average rand-gold price received. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 14.3c.
Business Day reported that the group declared a 5c interim dividend on a return to profit. The group, which produces gold by re-processing dumps from Johannesburg’s historical mines, skipped its interim dividend in the comparative period when it reported a headline loss per share of 2.4c.
DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV about its results.
DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
