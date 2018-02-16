WATCH: DRDGold is back in the black

Gold producer DRDGold released its interim on Thursday, announcing that revenue was up 6% to R1.25bn due to higher gold production and gold sales.

This was despite a 4% decline in the average rand-gold price received. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 14.3c.

Business Day reported that the group declared a 5c interim dividend on a return to profit. The group, which produces gold by re-processing dumps from Johannesburg’s historical mines, skipped its interim dividend in the comparative period when it reported a headline loss per share of 2.4c.

DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV about its results.