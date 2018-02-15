WATCH: Gold Fields discovers the high price of heavy investing

A year of heavy investing and lacklustre output weighed on Gold Fields’ earnings. The gold miner reported a 4% drop in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 24 US cents on marginal growth in production to 2.16-million ounces.

During the period, Gold Fields forked out for growth projects, a feasibility study and an impairment at its South Deep mine.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results.