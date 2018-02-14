Companies / Mining

WATCH: Kumba gives shareholders a reason to smile

14 February 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi

Kumba Iron Ore, the fourth largest iron-ore producer in the world, released its full-year results on Tuesday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 12% largely due to a combination of stronger pricing, and higher volumes and sales. The miner declared a final cash dividend of R15 a share.

CEO Themba Mkhwanazi spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s results.

Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results

