Gold Fields reports loss after year of heavy investing

Gold Fields reported a loss for its 2017 financial year, when it invested heavily in growth project and grappled with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over South Deep, its last remaining mine in SA.

Gold Fields declared a R0.50 per share final dividend, bringing its total return to shareholders for the year to R0.90 per share.

Investing in growth projects in Australia, Ghana and SA; a feasibility study in Chile; and a R3.5bn impairment against the South Deep mine left Gold Fields with an attributable net loss for the year to end-December of $35m compared with a profit of $163m the year before.

Attributable headline earnings, which exclude once-off items to give a like-for-like comparison to the previous year, were $194m compared with $208m the year before.

CEO Nick Holland said that 2017 "was set to be a tough year, with the group expecting a cash outflow for the year, given the increased level of project capital expenditure".

Gold Fields injected $115m at its Damang mine in Ghana, $81m at the new Gruyere mine in Australia, $17m at South Deep and $53m on the Salares Norte feasibility study in Chile. It also paid $60m towards the purchase of its half ownership of Gruyere.

Net cash outflow for the year was just $2m, said Holland.

In SA, Gold Fields is locked in a legal dispute with the SARS over whether the mine qualifies as a post-1990 operation and secures an additional capital allowance.

SARS and what was then called the department of minerals and energy confirmed in writing in 1999 that South Deep was just such a mine, but SARS changed its mind in 2014 and said the mine could not claim the benefits of being a post-1990 mine and that it and the department had made a mistake.

The matter would be heard in the Tax Court in 2019 after the matter was delayed in 2017 when the court allowed SARS to amend its grounds of assessment, Gold Fields said.

"The group is currently reviewing all its legal remedies, which include approaching the high court for a declaratory order," it said.

For the year, Gold Fields met its production and cost forecasts, generating 2.16-million of gold equivalent ounces from its gold and copper operations. In the year before it produced 2.15-million ounces.

The all-in sustaining cost fell to $955/oz from $980/oz, while the all-in cost, which includes expenditure on growth, was $1,088/oz, up from $1,006/oz.

Gold Fields’ net debt rose to $1.3bn from $1.17bn, but well within the parameters the company has set itself.

"Gold Fields’ balance sheet remains in a strong position to complete its reinvestment phase," it said.

Gold Fields pegged its capital expenditure for this year at $835m, of which stay-in-business capital made up $549m and growth $286m.

Looking ahead, Gold Fields said it expected 2018 production to be in a range of 2.08-million and 2.1-million ounces, slightly lower than last year because it had sold its Darlot mine in Australia.