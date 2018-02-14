Exxaro has never received prepayments for coal from Eskom, CEO Mxolisi Mgojo says
Mgojo presented evidence before Parliament’s public enterprises committee, which is holding an inquiry into the alleged state capture of Eskom
Exxaro Resources CEO Mxolisi Mgojo has rubbished claims by former Eskom executives that the utility had an established practice of making prepayments for coal supplies.
In a 110-page submission including annexures made to Parliament Wednesday Mgojo also describes the way in which Eskom "unlawfully pushed Exxaro (which he described as the largest black-empowered, SA-based diversified resources company) out of the coal supply space and contracted with third party/parties at a considerably higher cost to the fiscus".
This third party was Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.
Mgojo was flanked by a top team of executives and general managers when he presented evidence before the public enterprises committee, which is holding an inquiry into the alleged state capture of Eskom.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and suspended head of generation Matshela Koko claimed in testimony before the inquiry that this established practice of prepayment was used in the prepayment of R659m to Gupta-owned Tegeta for coal supplies. The "prepayment" to Tegeta for coal in 2016 enabled it to purchase the Optimum coal mine from Glencore.
Singh used the example of a R1.8bn capital prepayment made to Exxaro’s Matla mine as an example of this practice.
However, Mgojo said "Exxaro has not at any point in time received any prepayments or prepurchases of any nature including in relation to coal or for capital. Exxaro has no knowledge of any Eskom policy dealing with prepayments or prepurchases."
He added: "As far as Exxaro is aware Eskom does not make prepayments to any other major miners in the industry. The so-called prepayment to Tegeta for coal is the only instance to our knowledge where such so-called prepayment was made."
Mgojo said the process of funding capital projects at cost-plus mines — a contractual obligation of Eskom — was clearly defined in the coal supply agreements.
The funding of such capital projects did not contemplate pre-payment. Neither did the coal supply agreements for the commercial mines envisage prepayments for coal.
Cost-plus mines are those that are funded by Eskom, with the coal mining companies only earning a management fee. Their coal production is exclusively earmarked for an Eskom power station.
Eskom approved capital expenditure on the cost plus mines and only paid as and when the work was completed and against presentation of an invoice. "To describe the capital payments in this context as prepayments as Mr Singh does is misleading," Mgojo said.
"The so-called prepayments for capital to which Mr Singh refers were not pre-payments at all."
