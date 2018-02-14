Exxaro has never received prepayments for coal from Eskom, CEO Mxolisi Mgojo says

Mgojo was flanked by a top team of executives and general managers when he presented evidence before the public enterprises committee, which is holding an inquiry into the alleged state capture of Eskom.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and suspended head of generation Matshela Koko claimed in testimony before the inquiry that this established practice of prepayment was used in the prepayment of R659m to Gupta-owned Tegeta for coal supplies. The "prepayment" to Tegeta for coal in 2016 enabled it to purchase the Optimum coal mine from Glencore.

Singh used the example of a R1.8bn capital prepayment made to Exxaro’s Matla mine as an example of this practice.

However, Mgojo said "Exxaro has not at any point in time received any prepayments or prepurchases of any nature including in relation to coal or for capital. Exxaro has no knowledge of any Eskom policy dealing with prepayments or prepurchases."

He added: "As far as Exxaro is aware Eskom does not make prepayments to any other major miners in the industry. The so-called prepayment to Tegeta for coal is the only instance to our knowledge where such so-called prepayment was made."

Mgojo said the process of funding capital projects at cost-plus mines — a contractual obligation of Eskom — was clearly defined in the coal supply agreements.