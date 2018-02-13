Kumba’s ‘royal flush’ results vindicate Anglo’s decision not to sell

Kumba Iron Ore’s strong full-year results and a R15 a share final dividend underpinned Anglo American’s decision not to sell one of its major South African subsidiaries, which is now hunting for growth outside its asset base for the first time in years.

In the year to end-December, Kumba, SA’s largest iron ore miner, reported operational and financial improvements that allowed it to pay a total full-year dividend of R30.97 per share, a sizeable source of revenue for Anglo, which owns 69.7% of Kumba.

Kumba recorded a profit of R16bn compared with a profit of R11bn the year before. Revenue increased by R6bn to R46bn.

Cash holdings were nearly R14bn compared with R10.7bn a year earlier.

Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi called the results a "royal flush", with no fatalities at its flagship Sishen mine and Kolomela mine in the Northern Cape and higher output at both operations.

"It’s been an awesome year," he said, adding, "We are considering broader strategic options and this may include opportunities beyond the existing asset base on the clear proviso that such opportunities are value accretive and fit well within Kumba’s strategic direction.

"This step out will be pursued opportunistically," he said.

It has been many years since Kumba spoke of external growth and it has failed miserably in a tentative foray in West Africa.

The mines increased output by 8% to 45-million tonnes of iron ore. Railed volumes to Saldanha were up 6% despite adverse weather in the first half and two derailments in the second half of the year.

Export sales were 7% higher at nearly 42-million tonnes. Mkhwanazi said Kumba realised higher prices for its ore than the world’s three biggest iron ore mines because of the premium range of ore it produced. Kumba reduced its reliance on China as sales to Europe and the Middle East doubled during the year.

China makes up 63% of Kumba’s iron ore sales and the company would like to lower this percentage to 60%.

Kumba’s high production level of lumpy iron ore, which make up about 66% of production compared with about 25% of output for its four largest competitors, gave it an average $14 a tonne higher price during the year than those competitors, Mkhwanazi said.

Fine iron ore has to be made into pellets to be used in steel mills, while good quality lumpy ore, which are roughly fist-sized chunks of iron-rich rocks, can be used directly in the processes.

Kumba’s head of marketing, Timo Smit, said: "The Europeans are realising good-quality lump can replace pellets."

Kumba reversed a 2015 impairment charge of R6bn against its Sishen mine, giving it a carrying value of R24bn because of higher production levels and operational improvements.

"While the long-term outlook for the iron ore price has remained broadly unchanged since 2015, the outlook for market conditions in the nearer term has improved," it said.

Looking ahead, Kumba expected to produce between 44-million and 45-million tonnes of ore, with up to 31-million tonnes coming from Sishen. Sales are expected to match production numbers. While ArcelorMittal SA can access 6.25-million tonnes of ore from Kumba, the company expected the steel maker to buy just 3-million tonnes.

Kumba was investing in processes to extract iron ore from low-grade material as well as exploring around its two mines for further deposits, Mkhwanazi said. "We think there is potential for real value add here."