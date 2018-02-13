Gemfields denies human rights abuse in Mozambique

Pallinghurst Resources’s wholly owned subsidiary Gemfields, a leading source of emeralds and rubies, stands accused of human rights abuses in Mozambique — charges CEO Sean Gilbertson strongly denies.

Human rights law firm Leigh Day has lodged a claim against Gemfields and its Mozambican operating subsidiary, Montepuez Ruby Mining, in the High Court of England and Wales on behalf of 29 people from in and around the mining concession in northern Mozambique, which is the world’s new ruby hotspot.

The allegations range from death and mistreatment of artisanal or unlicensed miners on the property to taking land without due process, often in collusion with security forces in the form of police or military.

"You never want a situation where someone throws serious human rights allegations at your company," said Gilbertson.

"We denounce violence and we go to great lengths to ensure that it doesn’t happen.