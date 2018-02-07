Companies / Mining

WATCH: What next for regulation of mining in Africa?

07 February 2018 - 06:04
Sponsored

Poupak Bahamin, a partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, attended the Mining Indaba in Cape Town at the start of February and spoke about the sector’s options for expansion across Africa amid an upturn in commodities but taking into account challenges in regulation.

Bahamin advises companies involved in mining, oil and gas and agriculture on regulatory matters, joint ventures, partnerships, mining conventions, and the sale and financing of assets, among other topics.

This article was paid for by Norton Rose Fulbright.

