Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: DRDGold has stern warning for miners

07 February 2018 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

DRDGold, which is in the process of acquiring the West Rand tailings retreatment project from Sibanye-Stillwater, provided profit guidance for the project on Tuesday.

CEO Niel Pretorius also had a stern message for miners at the mining indaba. He said if companies were not happy with their assets, they should sell them to those happy to take them on.

Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV Bronwyn about whether the company’s strategy was to buy up more assets.

DRDGold CEO Niel Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about companies holding on to assets they do not want

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

DRDGold lifts profit on higher output

The company’s share price jumped after it said it expected to report a nearly sixfold increase in interim headline earnings
Companies
6 days ago

JSE turns around on Capitec as Resilient remains on the back foot

Capitec reclaimed lost ground amid reports that the bank’s management was buying stock, S&P has dismissed a claim that the bank is hiding ...
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks – Aspen and DRD Gold

Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective talks to Business Day TV about Aspen, while Technical analyst Frans de Klerk discusses DRD Gold
Markets
2 months ago

Neal Froneman cuts a new deal despite his concern about SA’s mining environment

Business Day asks serial deal maker Neal Froneman about his latest deal
Companies
2 months ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Sibanye and DRDGold will benefit from union

DRDGold at a stroke gets its hands on a large, new high-grade resource
Companies
2 months ago

Sibanye trades assets for stake in DRDGold

If done properly, the tailings retreatment project could deliver 43 tonnes of gold over the next 15 to 20 years
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Market welcomes Investec’s new CEOs
Companies / Financial Services
2.
How Sasol plans to focus on empowerment
Companies / Energy
3.
Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tribunal to tackle Eskom collusion
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.