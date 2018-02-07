WATCH: DRDGold has stern warning for miners

DRDGold, which is in the process of acquiring the West Rand tailings retreatment project from Sibanye-Stillwater, provided profit guidance for the project on Tuesday.

CEO Niel Pretorius also had a stern message for miners at the mining indaba. He said if companies were not happy with their assets, they should sell them to those happy to take them on.

Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV Bronwyn about whether the company’s strategy was to buy up more assets.