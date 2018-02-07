Companies / Mining

WATCH: Can mining companies and government find common ground?

07 February 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Rudi Dicks from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the 2018 Mining Indaba. Picture: BUSINES DAY TV
Speaking at the 2018 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Rudi Dicks from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said it was important for the government to speak with one voice about the mining industry.

Dicks spoke to Business Day TV about the role of government in mining.

