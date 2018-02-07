Companies / Mining

MINING TECHNOLOGY

Master Drilling unveils powerful new borer

07 February 2018 - 06:33 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI

Master Drilling, an innovative mining services company, will begin trial work on a mobile boring machine that could revolutionise the way horizontal tunnels are dug in mines, accessing ore bodies more quickly and safely and bringing marginal deposits into play.

The tracked, modular machine can bore 5.5m-to 8m-wide holes into hard rock, with the expectation that it will be three or four times faster than traditional drilling and blasting methods, able to work around the clock with a crew of just three people per shift as it advances up to 6m per day.

Using traditional drilling and blasting methods, the advance was 40m to 60m a month.

Master Drilling has a history of unveiling new technologies or concepts at the annual African Mining Indaba in Cape Town and 2018 was no different, with a throng of delegates gathered around a model of the machine and an animated video of how it will work when it is tested in a South African diamond mine in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN

As vertical tunnels comprised just 5% of a mine and horizontal tunnels the remainder, there was a clear business incentive to develop equipment that could develop the lateral tunnels safely, quickly and cost effectively with a continuous process, said Koos Jordaan, technical director at JSE-listed Master Drilling, which has drills turning in 20 countries.

Master Drilling worked with Italian tunnelling specialist company Seli Technologies in developing the horizontal borer, but the intellectual property and international patents reside with Master Drilling.

The machine could be deployed at the Venetia diamond mine owned by De Beers, which is investing $2bn in developing an underground mine at its opencast operation.

The system could be used in the bottom of one of the mine’s pits to drill into a side wall to test its efficacy.

The boring machine can dip or lift by 12 degrees, extending its utility underground from being a pure horizontal machine to developing access tunnels to reach ore bodies from shafts.

The operators of the machine operate behind a rotating drilling head almost three times the height of a grown man, with thick metal shields over their heads and at the sides of the machine with special access points to pin steel nets to the sides and top of the tunnel.

Master Drilling was looking for ways to operate remotely as many of the machine’s functions as possible, allowing for operators on the surface of the mine to control aspects of its work.

Jordaan was reluctant to give a cost to build the machine and declined to speak about the cost benefits the machine would give a mining company compared with traditional drilling and blasting, citing the early stage of proving the technology and not wanting to give competitors too much information.

In the test work starting later in 2018, Master Drilling will take all the risk, paying to prove the concept.

Alphamin applies to join AltX

Local listing will contribute part of the money needed to develop Bisie tin mine in Democratic Republic of Congo
Companies
2 months ago

Master Drilling targets acquisitions

JSE-listed group likely to complete a €7m takeover of Scandinavia’s Bergteamet and buy a privately owned Chilean company
Companies
4 months ago

Stronger emerging-market currencies put pressure on Master Drilling’s profits

Company says growth was subdued due to uncertainty in SA and an extended downturn in commodity prices
Companies
4 months ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘We need to diversify from commodities ... go into the civil sector’

Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius speaks about full-year results, which show a strong second-half turnaround
Companies
10 months ago

Maiden dividend for Master Drilling amid global growth

Raise-bore drilling specialist declares its first dividend
Companies
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers calls on Investec to withdraw negative ...
Companies
5.
Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Alphamin applies to join AltX
Companies / Mining

Master Drilling targets acquisitions
Companies

Stronger emerging-market currencies put pressure on Master Drilling’s profits
Companies / Mining

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘We need to diversify from commodities ... go into the civil ...
Companies / Industrials

Maiden dividend for Master Drilling amid global growth
Companies / Industrials

Master Drilling to use new tunnelling method at Petra mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.