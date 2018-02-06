Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Randgold has good news for shareholders

06 February 2018 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Alishia Seckam caught up with Randgold Resources CEO Mark Bristow at the mining indaba in Cape Town. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Alishia Seckam caught up with Randgold Resources CEO Mark Bristow at the mining indaba in Cape Town. Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Alongside the mining indaba taking place in Cape Town this week, Randgold Resources released its 2017 full-year results

The gold miner announced that production was up 5%, with total cash costs per ounce down 3% to $620, while profit rose 14%.

CEO Mark Bristow spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the numbers.

Randgold Resources CEO Mark Bristow spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

Randgold warns DRC on code changes

The changes to the code include revoking a 10-year 'stability clause', which guaranteed legal certainty for existing investors
Companies
18 hours ago

Congo seeks ways to make more profit from cobalt

The DRC is the world’s leading producer of cobalt, where authorities believe the previous mining code favours foreign investors at the expense ...
World
19 days ago

DRC weighs more than doubling tax on cobalt

The world’s biggest cobalt producer is poised to hike tax on two-thirds of the global supply just as electric vehicle sales boom
World
26 days ago

Glencore and other miners entreat Congo to rethink damaging new laws

Democratic Republic of Congo is poised to pass laws increasing royalties and taxes — but the industry says it was not properly consulted
Companies
1 month ago

TIM COHEN: How SA turned gold mining riches into rusty ruins

‘Faced with such a calamitous decline, most governments would be falling over themselves to find the causes and fix them’
Opinion
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Naspers calls on Investec to withdraw negative ...
Companies
2.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west ...
Companies / Mining
5.
COMPANY COMMENT: Rejecting Steinhoff has paid off ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.