WATCH: Randgold has good news for shareholders
06 February 2018 - 08:55
Alongside the mining indaba taking place in Cape Town this week, Randgold Resources released its 2017 full-year results
The gold miner announced that production was up 5%, with total cash costs per ounce down 3% to $620, while profit rose 14%.
CEO Mark Bristow spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about the numbers.
