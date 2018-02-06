News Leader
WATCH: How Africa plans to make mining great again
06 February 2018 - 08:48
The mining indaba kicked off in Cape Town this week and the sector is focused on expansion, particularly now as commodities are starting to boom and balance sheets have more breathing room. But is regulation standing in the way?
Norton Rose Fulbright partner Poupak Bahamin gave to Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne an update on current regulation guidelines .
Norton Rose Fulbright partner Poupak Bahamin talks to Business Day TV about mining regulations
Please sign in or register to comment.