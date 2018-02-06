WATCH: Can embattled mining sector find its way?

A Chamber of Mines survey has found that one-third of industry players are not considering any new investments this year.

The sector also faces soaring wage and power costs as well as political uncertainty.

The findings come as the mining indaba kicks off in Cape Town and as government and industry leaders remain at an impasse regarding the charter.

The chamber says engaging with the mines ministry has proved futile, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says he remains open to talks.

Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about some of the issues plaguing the sector and the way forward.