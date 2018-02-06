Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west coast

In a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the African Mining Indaba, Agarwal reiterated earlier comments that he was "not an activist" shareholder in Anglo, but that it was an investment with which he was pleased because the value had increased 50% since he started taking a stake in the diversified miner.

There was no plan to merge Anglo with Vedanta, he said. "At the moment there is nothing of that sort. We have nothing on the cards to do anything together. We are so comfortable running Vedanta. We have enough to do."

Agarwal did, however, say he had spoken to Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani and chairman Stuart Chambers on a number of occasions about the company’s strategy, particularly in SA where he was loath to see the group breaking up its asset base as it had detailed in 2015 to reduce debt of $13bn.

He has urged Anglo to step up investments in its South African suite of assets, ranging from platinum group metals, iron ore, thermal coal, diamonds and manganese.

On Monday, Agarwal unequivocally said that he was not lining up Volcan or Vedanta for any asset sales Anglo might have considered in SA.

"Not at all. We always wanted Anglo to be rooted in SA. At the moment they are focusing on SA, but they should also look at more investment in South African mining and exploration to expand their capacity. They are so competent they will decide on which minerals. But their focus has come back to SA," he said.