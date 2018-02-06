Companies / Mining

De Beers may look at mining in Zimbabwe and the DRC

06 February 2018 - 15:52 Felix Njini
Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
De Beers may follow its resumption of exploration for diamonds in the Northern Cape by looking at opportunities in Zimbabwe and in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"I’m excited about what I’m seeing in Zimbabwe," said Phillip Barton, CEO of the De Beers South African unit. "If we get licences, we would have a further look."

The company is looking for deposits in SA after getting 16 exploration licences in the Northern Cape, and Barton said it wants to extend searches to the Free State, the North West and Limpopo, where De Beers is working on the $2bn Venetia project. It’s natural to look into nearby Zimbabwe, he said.

"We have Venetia mine that’s literally 20km from the Zimbabwe border," Barton said on the sidelines of the annual Mining Indaba in Cape Town. "Why would it be just on the one side?"

In addition, De Beers is considering looking for exploration licences in the DRC if the legal situation improves, as well as adding another ship to its fleet of five looking for marine deposits off Namibia.

Bloomberg

De Beers to use blockchain technology to guarantee diamond’s origins and sales

The same technology that underpins bitcoin is an ‘immutable’ public ledger that will reassure consumers and financiers
Companies
21 days ago

De Beers hit by drop in full-year sales

De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver is upbeat despite the lower full-year sales performance
Companies
1 month ago

De Beers puts Voorspoed up for sale

The diamond producer says it has decided to put the mine on the market to give lower-cost operators the chance to possibly extend its life beyond 2020
Companies
2 months ago

