Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Blitz project in US to help group to better performance

05 February 2018 - 14:10 Wilson Johwa
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER

Sibanye-Stillwater’s US operations delivered record recycling, a factor expected to contribute to the improved performance by the group in the six months to end-December.

Sibanye-Stillwater has built up a portfolio of assets in different regions, having pursued three ambitious takeovers in 2017. These were: Stillwater in the US, a joint venture with DRDGold to exploit gold and uranium tailings dumps and a proposed all-share takeover of troubled Lonmin.

In an operating update for the second half of 2017 released on Monday, Sibanye-Stillwater reiterated that its US Blitz project yielded its first platinum group metals (PGM) output in October 2017, ahead of schedule.

The US PGM operations produced about 376,300oz for the eight-month period since acquisition, which is in line with guidance of between 350,000oz and 380,000oz.

Sibanye-Stillwater also reported "positive momentum" for the PGM sector in SA. Production for the second half of the year of 603,635oz was expected to be 2% higher than for the first half.

Gold production for the year ended December 31 was 43,600kg, and was higher than guidance of between 42,000kg and 43,000 kg. Production of the metal was 4% higher in the second half than in the first half, despite the closure of its Cooke operations in October 2017.

The results for the six months and year ended December 31 will be released on February 22 via a live presentation.

Earlier in 2017, Sibanye bought North American PGM producer Stillwater for $2.2bn. It was also selling 100% of its West Rand tailings retreatment project to DRDGold in exchange for 38% of DRDGold’s shares, with an option to raise this to 50.1% within two years.

Its latest deal was a takeover of Lonmin through offering 0.967 of a Sibanye share for every one of Lonmin’s — a 40% premium to Lonmin’s 30-day volume-weighted share price.

With Charlotte Mathews

At least 950 miners trapped underground at Beatrix gold mine

About 40 workers have been brought back to the surface at the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine in the Free State, union Amcu says
Companies
4 days ago

Beatrix miners rescued after Eskom restores power

Power was restored to the Beatrix gold mine owned by Sibanye-Stillwater early on Friday morning
Companies
3 days ago

Amplats manages to keep full-year output intact despite weak fourth quarter

The closure of the 49%-owned Bokoni mine hit output in the final quarter, but at Mogalakwena, production shot up 18%
Companies
11 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Sibanye must be able to pull Lonmin out of fire

They won’t need much stimulus to tip into disruptive behaviour and violence. The Sibanye deal must succeed
Companies
13 days ago

Lonmin warns of ‘significant’ covenant breach

Sibanye-Stillwater has launched a takeover bid for Lonmin, with financiers waiving compliance with the covenant, which stipulates the tangible net ...
Companies
18 days ago

Silicosis appeal on hold as settlement with workers beckons

The settlement is estimated at R5bn and will be paid into a trust for about 100,000 former mine workers with the crippling lung disease
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dutch investors institute legal action against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Capitec provides detailed rebuttal of Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Star picks up after Steinhoff’s fall
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pack closes in on Fortress’s top spot
Companies / Property
5.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Beatrix miners rescued after Eskom restores power
Companies / Mining

At least 950 miners trapped underground at Beatrix gold mine
Companies / Mining

DRDGold lifts profit on higher output
Companies / Mining

Amplats manages to keep full-year output intact despite weak fourth quarter
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.