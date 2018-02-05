Sibanye-Stillwater’s Blitz project in US to help group to better performance

Sibanye-Stillwater’s US operations delivered record recycling, a factor expected to contribute to the improved performance by the group in the six months to end-December.

Sibanye-Stillwater has built up a portfolio of assets in different regions, having pursued three ambitious takeovers in 2017. These were: Stillwater in the US, a joint venture with DRDGold to exploit gold and uranium tailings dumps and a proposed all-share takeover of troubled Lonmin.

In an operating update for the second half of 2017 released on Monday, Sibanye-Stillwater reiterated that its US Blitz project yielded its first platinum group metals (PGM) output in October 2017, ahead of schedule.

The US PGM operations produced about 376,300oz for the eight-month period since acquisition, which is in line with guidance of between 350,000oz and 380,000oz.

Sibanye-Stillwater also reported "positive momentum" for the PGM sector in SA. Production for the second half of the year of 603,635oz was expected to be 2% higher than for the first half.

Gold production for the year ended December 31 was 43,600kg, and was higher than guidance of between 42,000kg and 43,000 kg. Production of the metal was 4% higher in the second half than in the first half, despite the closure of its Cooke operations in October 2017.

The results for the six months and year ended December 31 will be released on February 22 via a live presentation.

Earlier in 2017, Sibanye bought North American PGM producer Stillwater for $2.2bn. It was also selling 100% of its West Rand tailings retreatment project to DRDGold in exchange for 38% of DRDGold’s shares, with an option to raise this to 50.1% within two years.

Its latest deal was a takeover of Lonmin through offering 0.967 of a Sibanye share for every one of Lonmin’s — a 40% premium to Lonmin’s 30-day volume-weighted share price.

With Charlotte Mathews