NORMAN MBAZIMA: Investment is mining’s ‘Holy Grail’

While SA grapples with the challenge of rebuilding its economy, there is a subject that needs an honest airing, and that is: what can we do to encourage investment back into our mining industry?

Investment has always been the backbone of mining. As the gold rush of the 1880s transpired, mining entrepreneurs of that era realised this enduring truth: you can only fully realise the social and economic benefits of SA’s rich mineral endowment by attracting capital.

It is little wonder that the "gold rush" on the Witwatersrand in 1886 led to the formation of the JSE in 1887. At the time, the JSE was specifically formed for the purpose of raising capital that would fund SA’s mining sector during the gold boom.

Another good example of this is the establishment of Anglo American. To realise his ambitions, Sir Ernest Oppenheimer had to raise £1m from the American bank, JP Morgan, and UK financiers to build our company in 1917.

Investment is mining’s "Holy Grail". In a capital-intensive and relatively high-risk sector like mining, extracting the ore — that supplies many industries and creates the many products that improve people’s lives — without investment is impossible. In recent years, we haven’t done a good job of encouraging investment in SA.

The numbers are telling. In December last year, the Chamber of Mines published a report on mining investment in SA that showed that net investment in mining had declined by 57% since 2008. This raises an important question for those of us who are deeply invested in the success of the South African mining sector: how do we adjust for a different trajectory?

Firstly, it is clear to me and many other South African business leaders that national politics plays an important role in determining investor confidence in our economy. While political noise has dominated the minds of many South Africans in recent months and years — and is likely to have deterred or discouraged some investors — our view is that this is all part of the slow but arduous process of democratisation. We need to reckon with our political dynamics more positively.

It was encouraging to see how the internal rules and processes of the ANC, South Africa’s governing party, were observed even during a hotly contested elective conference last December.

This resulted in a credible outcome, which is hopefully a significant first step towards stabilising the political dynamics in our country.

Secondly, we cannot underestimate the negative effects of poor and inconsistent regulation. The lack of a nurturing environment to stimulate long-term investment, exacerbated by the ongoing policy and regulatory uncertainty following the release of the Reviewed Mining Charter in June 2017, has, according to SA’s Chamber of Mines, arguably been "the biggest blow to our industry in recent times".

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments at the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, calling for urgent action to resolve the current Mining Charter impasse, provides an opportunity for the sector and government to get back to the negotiating table.

But bringing investment back into our sector is also dependent on our ability to partner together as business and government to revitalise the crucial infrastructure, such as rail and port networks, that allows us to move the products we mine to our customers around the world.

We cannot continue to "play catch-up" on upgrading and building new rail and port networks for the bulk commodities of coal and iron ore. If we ignore this, the missed opportunities will only grow bigger, and the practice of underspending on this infrastructure will continue to have a negative effect on the sector’s ability to attract investment.

And lastly, our ability to bring back investment into the sector will require that we adopt an aggressive approach to investment promotion. SA cannot wish itself into the top ranks of international mining jurisdictions.

We are constantly reminded of the triple scourge of poverty, unemployment, and inequality in SA. The performance of our economy in 2017 does nothing to alleviate this; instead, it exacerbates it. We desperately need the economy to grow much faster than the 0.7% we recorded so that we can generate employment and increase government revenue.

The mining industry can be a significant contributor to this growth, but only if we make conditions right for investment. This is a pivotal moment for SA, one of the world’s great and naturally blessed mining nations. Let’s seize that moment. Together. Now.

• Mbazima is the deputy chairman of Anglo American SA