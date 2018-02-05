Anglo American gives SA mining a reason to be excited

Anglo American raised the possibility that it could start buying assets in SA, the latest sign of how much has changed in two years, when the miner was focused on selling.

"We no longer have any for-sale sign," Norman Mbazima, deputy chairman of Anglo American’s South African unit, said in an interview on Monday. "It is possible to invest in SA. We have got hope right now."

After a collapse in commodity prices in 2015, the mining blue-chip talked about selling assets in SA, the home of its biggest diamond, iron ore and platinum mines. While the company sold some coal and platinum mines, that policy is now dead. Some of the mines are now cash cows for Anglo as commodity prices reach multi-year highs.

"We like everything that we are in right now," he said. "If there are opportunities to expand in those, we would."

The mood in mining is starting to change after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to head the ruling ANC. In Davos, Ramaphosa said urgent action is needed to resolve the impasse between government and business over SA’s mining charter.

Anglo’s commitment to SA will win support from its biggest shareholders. Billionaire mining executive Anil Agarwal called the country an integral part of Anglo. SA’s Public Investment Corporation, the second-biggest shareholder, has also long argued for the creation of a domestic mining champion.

"We have no intentions of spinning off Anglo Platinum to a localised company," Mbazima said of the company’s platinum unit.

Bloomberg