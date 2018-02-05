Companies / Mining

Anglo American gives SA mining a reason to be excited

05 February 2018 - 18:47 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Anglo American raised the possibility that it could start buying assets in SA, the latest sign of how much has changed in two years, when the miner was focused on selling.

"We no longer have any for-sale sign," Norman Mbazima, deputy chairman of Anglo American’s South African unit, said in an interview on Monday. "It is possible to invest in SA. We have got hope right now."

After a collapse in commodity prices in 2015, the mining blue-chip talked about selling assets in SA, the home of its biggest diamond, iron ore and platinum mines. While the company sold some coal and platinum mines, that policy is now dead. Some of the mines are now cash cows for Anglo as commodity prices reach multi-year highs.

"We like everything that we are in right now," he said. "If there are opportunities to expand in those, we would."

The mood in mining is starting to change after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to head the ruling ANC. In Davos, Ramaphosa said urgent action is needed to resolve the impasse between government and business over SA’s mining charter.

Anglo’s commitment to SA will win support from its biggest shareholders. Billionaire mining executive Anil Agarwal called the country an integral part of Anglo. SA’s Public Investment Corporation, the second-biggest shareholder, has also long argued for the creation of a domestic mining champion.

"We have no intentions of spinning off Anglo Platinum to a localised company," Mbazima said of the company’s platinum unit.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dutch investors institute legal action against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Capitec provides detailed rebuttal of Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Star picks up after Steinhoff’s fall
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pack closes in on Fortress’s top spot
Companies / Property
5.
WATCH: What does the African Bank collapse tell ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Randgold warns DRC on code changes
Companies / Mining

Mosebenzi Zwane fails to inspire audience at opening of Mining Indaba
Business

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Blitz project in US to help group to better performance
Companies / Mining

First steps taken on road to political stability, says Anglo's Norman Mbazima
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.