Pan African Resources shares fall 16% after reporting a 7% drop in production

01 February 2018 - 13:23 Robert Laing
Cobus Lootst. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The share price of gold miner Pan African Resources fell 16% to R1.83 on Thursday after it reported a 7% drop in production.

Pan African Resources said technical glitches with its tailings treatment plant at its Barberton mines had contributed to gold production for the six months to end-December declining to 85,282 ounces from 91,613 in the matching period.

The group, which in September said it expected to produce 190,000 ounces in its 2018 financial year, said it now expected to produce between 177,000 and 181,000 ounces of gold for the year to end-June.

As well as its problems at Barberton, production had suffered due to 11 days lost to strikes and delays in developing projects at Fairview.

Good news in the production update was that its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant project "remains on track for commissioning early in the 2019 financial year or third quarter of the 2018 calendar year ahead of schedule and below budget".

"The past 12 months have been a watershed period, during which we re-assessed the sustainability of all our operations and dealt with the issues causing operational disruptions," CEO Cobus Loots said in the production update.

"While we still have some work to do, we are confident our operations are being positioned to deliver into our objective of mining relatively low-cost, high-margin and sustainable gold ounces. In light of the prevailing low rand gold price, the group is reviewing its cost base and the strategic merits of our portfolio," Loots said. "We expect to deliver improved production results and cost savings in the next reporting period."

Pan African eyes nickel and gold assets in Zimbabwe

Pan African says it is in ‘exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group’
Companies
2 days ago

Steel slump will test mettle as new CEO enters Amsa furnace

All eyes are on local steelmaker's sixth boss in 14 years
Business
18 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Pan African frustration gives rise to tough talk

CEO Cobus Loots is clear the miner will not bow to law breakers at Elikhulu tailings project, but what of the consequences?
Companies
3 months ago

Pressure group shuns court order at Pan African site

The miner is frustrated by a lack of enforcement of an interdict ordering group of 30 to stop blocking access to Mpumalanga tailings project
Companies
3 months ago

Pan African’s Evander tailings project halted by community protests

Workers have been assaulted, says CEO Cobus Loots, as a ‘small group’ of community members demand participation in the Elikhulu project
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

