Impairments and claim hit AngloGold

The miner expects to report a slide into the red despite having a strong year in which production increased

01 February 2018 - 05:52 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER
AngloGold Ashanti’s strong 2017 operational performance will be overshadowed by a noisy set of financial results, which are reflecting impairments, restructuring costs and a provision for a settlement agreement in a silicosis class action in SA pushing the company into a loss.

AngloGold, one of the world’s top five gold miners as measured by production, said operationally it had a strong year, generating more gold despite the unsettled nature of its South African operations, with its Kopanang mine headed for closure with TauTona mine, with an expected loss of 8,500 jobs.

In 2017, AngloGold produced 3.755-million ounces of gold compared with 3.628-million ounces the year before. It said its costs were within guidance.

Its financial performance was less stellar, with the well-flagged costs of restructuring and a chunky provision to end a legal process with sick workers muddying the waters and sending its shares down 3.5% to a session low of R127.80. By the close of trade, the shares were 0.6% lower.

AngloGold said that it would report a basic loss of $180m-$200m for the year to end-December compared with basic earnings of $63m for the previous year.

Its headline earnings, which exclude once-off items, were forecast to be in a broad range of $16m to $38m compared with headline earnings of $111m the year before.

It impaired and derecognised a number of its South African assets as it halved annual production after the sale of mines, with the local assets expected to generate 450,000oz and account for 14% of group production. Basic earnings were down $221m because of the restructuring and disposal programme in SA, while retrenchments cost AngloGold $71m. AngloGold will show an impairment charge of $110m against the assets it is selling.

After the disposals, AngloGold will have just its ultradeep Mponeng gold mine and its tailings retreatment business left in SA as it focuses on its offshore asset base for growth.

AngloGold made a $46m provision towards the pending settlement agreement of a class action brought by sick miners against gold companies. All gold companies mentioned in the matter have made provisions towards setting up a fund to assist workers whose lungs were irreparably damaged by breathing in silica dust.

A settlement estimated at R5bn is thought to be close between gold mining companies and lawyers representing tens of thousands of former mine workers. The settlement will be paid into a trust that will be used to locate about 100,000 former mine workers.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

