Companies / Mining

DRDGold’s upbeat report has investors cheering

01 February 2018 - 10:23 Allan Seccombe
The processing facilities and water filtration beds at the Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold, as seen from the air in Brakpan. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The processing facilities and water filtration beds at the Ergo gold recovery plant, run by DRDGold, as seen from the air in Brakpan. Picture: BLOOMBERG

DRDGold’s share price jumped 7% to R3.88 on Thursday morning after it said it expected to report a nearly sixfold increase in interim headline earnings.

The company, which specialises in extracting gold from old tailings dumps around Johannesburg, said it expected to report on February 15 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September were in the range of 14.06c to 14.54c from the matching period’s 2.4c.

Basic earnings per share were expected to grow about 24-times to between 14.16c and 14.64c from 0.6c.

An 11% increase in gold production compared with the same six months a year earlier offset a 4% decline in the rand price DRDGold achieved for its sales. A year earlier, DRDGold produced 67,508oz of gold for an all-in sustaining cost of R490,531/kg.

DRDGold said full-year production would be between 147,000oz and 153,000oz at a cash operating cost of about R475,000/kg.

DRDGold produced 137,114oz during its 2017 financial year to end-June at a cost of R489,549/kg. Its all-in sustaining cost that year was R530,930/kg compared with a received price of R548,268/kg.

The full-year forecast for financial 2018 puts the company back at the level of production it had in 2016 when it generated 143,457oz of gold.

Sibanye trades assets for stake in DRDGold

If done properly, the tailings retreatment project could deliver 43 tonnes of gold over the next 15 to 20 years
Companies
2 months ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Sibanye and DRDGold will benefit from union

DRDGold at a stroke gets its hands on a large, new high-grade resource
Companies
2 months ago

Behind Sibanye’s Lonmin gamble

Three big deals this year have allowed the miner to diversify its exposure to foreign and domestic gold and platinum
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Capitec tumbles 12% as confusion reigns
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Neal Froneman cuts a new deal despite his concern about SA’s mining environment
Companies / Mining

Behind Sibanye’s Lonmin gamble
Money & Investing / Analyse This

COMPANY COMMENT: Sibanye and DRDGold will benefit from union
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.