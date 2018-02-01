DRDGold’s upbeat report has investors cheering

DRDGold’s share price jumped 7% to R3.88 on Thursday morning after it said it expected to report a nearly sixfold increase in interim headline earnings.

The company, which specialises in extracting gold from old tailings dumps around Johannesburg, said it expected to report on February 15 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September were in the range of 14.06c to 14.54c from the matching period’s 2.4c.

Basic earnings per share were expected to grow about 24-times to between 14.16c and 14.64c from 0.6c.

An 11% increase in gold production compared with the same six months a year earlier offset a 4% decline in the rand price DRDGold achieved for its sales. A year earlier, DRDGold produced 67,508oz of gold for an all-in sustaining cost of R490,531/kg.

DRDGold said full-year production would be between 147,000oz and 153,000oz at a cash operating cost of about R475,000/kg.

DRDGold produced 137,114oz during its 2017 financial year to end-June at a cost of R489,549/kg. Its all-in sustaining cost that year was R530,930/kg compared with a received price of R548,268/kg.

The full-year forecast for financial 2018 puts the company back at the level of production it had in 2016 when it generated 143,457oz of gold.