ArcelorMittal SA’s loss widens, despite healthy increases in steel prices

The JSE-listed South African unit of ArcelorMittal managed to increase revenue by 19% to R39bn for the year to end-December, thanks to higher steel prices.

But iron ore and other raw material prices outpaced the selling prices ArcelorMittal managed to achieve for its finished production, causing its net loss to widen to R5.1bn from R4.7bn.

ArcelorMittal’s raw materials and consumables costs increased 27% to R24.8bn, and its Eskom bill for energy increased 6.3% to R4.2bn, its results released on Wednesday morning showed.

While steel prices increased 15% on average, international coking coal and iron ore prices increased by 33% and 23% respectively in 2017, ArcelorMittal SA CEO Wim de Klerk said in the results statement.