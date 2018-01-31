ArcelorMittal SA’s loss widens, despite healthy increases in steel prices
The JSE-listed South African unit of ArcelorMittal managed to increase revenue by 19% to R39bn for the year to end-December, thanks to higher steel prices.
But iron ore and other raw material prices outpaced the selling prices ArcelorMittal managed to achieve for its finished production, causing its net loss to widen to R5.1bn from R4.7bn.
ArcelorMittal’s raw materials and consumables costs increased 27% to R24.8bn, and its Eskom bill for energy increased 6.3% to R4.2bn, its results released on Wednesday morning showed.
While steel prices increased 15% on average, international coking coal and iron ore prices increased by 33% and 23% respectively in 2017, ArcelorMittal SA CEO Wim de Klerk said in the results statement.
De Klerk will be succeeded by ArcelorMittal’s former chief financial officer, Kobus Verster, on Friday.
The local steel maker has lobbied government for import protection, and complained in the results statement the tariff protection it had received so far was insufficient.
"Throughout 2017 primary steel products continued to flow into SA although there was a steady and sustained decrease in the second half of the year. Steel imports for the year amounted to 965,000 tonnes, a decrease of 195,000 tonnes compared with the corresponding period of the prior year," De Klerk said.
"This decline was mainly due to poor economic conditions, merchants’ high inventory levels and the imposition of safeguards on hot rolled coil and plate, effective from August 11 2017.
"However, imports of finished goods increased by 3% compared with the previous year.
"ArcelorMittal SA is still heavily involved in initiating trade protection initiatives for the key steel-consuming sectors, including the downstream industry."
Please sign in or register to comment.