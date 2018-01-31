AngloGold warns of steep fall in profit as silicosis provision weighs

AngloGold Ashanti will report a steep fall in annual profit for its 2017 financial year, with impairments, restructuring costs and a provision towards a settlement agreement in a silicosis class action in SA weighing heavily on its results.

AngloGold, one of the world’s top five gold miners as measured by production, pointed out that operationally it had a strong year, generating more gold than in 2016.

For 2017, AngloGold produced 3.755-million ounces of gold compared with 3.628-million ounces the year before, and it said its costs were within guidance.

However, its financial performance was less stellar, with restructuring and legal processes the company flagged during the year muddying the waters.

AngloGold said it would report a basic loss for the year to end-December of between $180m and $200m, compared with basic earnings of $63m.

Its headline earnings, which exclude one-off items, was forecast to be in a broad range of $16m-$38m compared with headline earnings of $111m the year before.

AngloGold impaired and de-recognised a number of its South African assets. AngloGold has agreed to sell its Moab Khotsong mine and associated tailings to Harmony Gold for $300m.

The basic earnings were hammered down by $221m because of the restructuring and disposal programme in SA, while retrenchments cost AngloGold $71m.

AngloGold will show an impairment charge of $110m against the assets it is selling.

After the disposals, AngloGold will have just its ultra-deep Mponeng gold mine — the world’s deepest mine at 4km below surface — and its tailings retreatment business left in SA as it focuses on its offshore asset base for growth.

AngloGold made a $46m provision towards the pending settlement agreement of a class silicosis action brought by sick miners against South African gold companies.

All gold companies mentioned in the matter have made provisions towards setting up a fund to assist workers whose lungs were irreparably damaged by breathing silica dust.

AngloGold shares were knocked 2.3% lower in early morning trade on the JSE, falling by R2.99 to R129.51 each, giving it a market capitalisation of R53bn.