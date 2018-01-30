Pan African eyes nickel and gold assets in Zimbabwe

Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources is looking at nickel and gold mining assets in Zimbabwe as the economy shows signs of opening to investors after decades of deterioration under former president Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has adopted a more business-friendly tone, suggesting that the 51% local ownership of mining companies may be abandoned. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Tharisa, a chrome and platinum group metals miner in SA, was talking to Mnangagwa about mining opportunities in Zimbabwe, a country with under-utilised mineral potential in platinum-group metals, lithium, chrome, gold and coal.

London-and Johannesburg-listed Pan African, which mines gold in SA, said on Monday it was in "exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group".

These talks were around "acquiring certain of the assets and liabilities of the group", Pan African said, without giving details, warning there was no certainty any purchases would be concluded.

ASA, which has cancelled its London listing, said last December its administrators remained in "constructive discussions" with two parties to sell the company’s assets.

One of those parties was a "substantial" publicly listed company, which had made a nonbinding and conditional offer for ASA in November. The second party was Rich Pro Investments, which also made a nonbinding offer for the assets.

ASA, formerly known as Mwana Africa, holds interests in gold, nickel, copper and diamonds in Zimbabwe, SA, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The biggest assets are the Freda Rebecca gold mine, the Trojan nickel mine and the Bindura nickel operation, which has a mill, concentrator, smelter and a refinery.

The Freda Rebecca operation generated 67,673oz of gold in its 2016 financial year.

ASA planned to incorporate the Trojan mine into the Bindura complex, which had been scheduled to restart operations during 2017 depending on a recovery in nickel prices.

Trojan generated 6,621 tonnes of nickel in 2017, down from 7,306 tonnes before.

