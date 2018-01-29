Petra Diamonds shares dive after warning of poor earnings and production
Petra Diamonds said on Monday it expected full-year core earnings to come in about 10% to 15% below consensus, and cut its 2018 production forecast, sending its shares down 15% in early trading.
The company, which operates diamond mines in SA Tanzania, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) would be hit by the recent strengthening of the rand.
The profit warning comes after a three-week strike at its South African operations and the blocking of a consignment of diamonds in Tanzania that led the company to flag a possible breach of two of its debt covenants in October.
Petra, which had a net debt of about $644.7m as of December 31, said on Monday it started formal discussions with its lenders to evaluate the covenants.
The London-listed company said it expected to produce 4.6-million to 4.7-million carats, below its previous forecast of 4.8million to -5-million carats, primarily due to lower-grade diamonds recovered from its Cullinan mine in SA.
However, revenue per tonne is expected to be materially in line with estimates, helped by higher average diamond prices.
It expects overall 2018 revenue to remain in line with current consensus, including the expected sale of the blocked consignment of diamonds in Tanzania.
As part of a wider crackdown in its mining industry, Tanzania blocked the consignment after accusing Petra of underdeclaring the value of the stones by about half. Petra has denied the accusation.
Reuters
