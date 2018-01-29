Merafe jumps more than 10% after saying it expects huge earnings growth

Merafe’s share price jumped 11.3% to R1.68 on Monday after it said it expected to report earnings growth of up to 82%.

The group, which operates chrome smelters in partnership with Glencore, said it expected to report on March 5 that basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December would be between 34.5c and 38.5c, representing a 63%-82% rise on the prior year’s 21.2c.

Merafe said it benefited from substantially higher chrome ore and ferrochrome prices during the reporting period.

It achieved the jump in profit despite lower sales volumes, a stronger rand and increased production costs.

The trading statement also said that Merafe ended 2017 with a net cash balance of R600m, a turnaround from 2016’s R409m debt.