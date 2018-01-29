Companies / Mining

Merafe jumps more than 10% after saying it expects huge earnings growth

Merafe said it benefited from substantially higher chrome ore and ferrochrome prices during the reporting period

29 January 2018 - 14:17 Robert Laing
Merafe’s share price jumped 11.3% to R1.68 on Monday after it said it expected to report earnings growth of up to 82%.

The group, which operates chrome smelters in partnership with Glencore, said it expected to report on March 5 that basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December would be between 34.5c and 38.5c, representing a 63%-82% rise on the prior year’s 21.2c.

It achieved the jump in profit despite lower sales volumes, a stronger rand and increased production costs.

The trading statement also said that Merafe ended 2017 with a net cash balance of R600m, a turnaround from 2016’s R409m debt.

