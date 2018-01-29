Anglo offloads the last of its Eskom-linked coal assets

"The sale delivers on our long-standing strategy to exit our Eskom-tied coal assets and marks another Anglo American led step-change in the sustainable transformation of the South African mining industry, supporting both Eskom and the country’s transformation objectives," said Norman Mbazima, deputy chairman of Anglo American SA.

There is an older and mothballed New Largo colliery that forms part of the sale to Seriti and Coalzar, both of which are black owned. The third partner on the buyers side is the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The New Largo project has a 585-million-tonne coal resource and is intended to supply the Kusile power station. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

Seriti is owned jointly by four strategic shareholders, namely Masimong Group Holdings, Thebe Investment Corporation, Zungu Investments Company and Community Investment Holdings Projects. Seriti’s management team is led by Mike Teke, who has operated coal mines before and served in senior positions in the Chamber of Mines.

Coalzar is owned jointly by four shareholders, namely Attwood LM Investments, Elwood OM Investments, Voranex and Karongi Resources.

Coalzar’s management team includes Pius Mokgokong and Lefa Mbethe who have both been involved in coal for more than a decade and who have experience of supplying coal to Eskom.