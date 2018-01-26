Record high exports by Richards Bay Coal Terminal

Richards Bay Coal Terminal, one of the world’s largest such terminals, reported a record-breaking export year for 2017, despite severe weather disruptions that led to lengthy and unusual port closures.

The terminal, which is owned by all South African major and junior coal miners, exported 76.47-million tonnes, receiving a record 75.59-million tonnes from the inland coalfields delivered by Transnet Freight Rail.

There were 38 days of port closures during the year compared to 29 the year before, CEO Alan Waller said on Friday.

In 2016, the terminal exported 72.6-million tonnes.

Asian countries imported 81% of coal leaving the terminal, with India, Pakistan and South Korea the main buyers. Europe accounted for 10% and Africa about 8%. South America accounted for the small remaining balance.

Looking ahead to 2018, Waller said the terminal had to "conservatively" export 77-million tonnes.

The terminal has capacity to export 91-million tonnes and Transnet Freight Rail has capacity to deliver 81-million tonnes. A rail project going through Swaziland could raise rail capacity to 107-million tonnes a year.

The terminal unloaded 9,430 trains during 2017, up from 9,022 trains the year before, with nearly 400 more jumbo-size trainloads arriving at Richards Bay.

The average size of stockpiles during 2017 was 4.6-million tonnes compared to 3.7-million tonnes the year before.

"Every year we go to board with budget of achieving 77-million tonnes, so the 77-million tonnes is realistic for the first time because we got to 76.5-million tonnes. We have to touch it," said Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane, chairwoman of the terminal.