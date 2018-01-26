Gold mining most costly in South Africa

At an all-in sustaining cost of $1,184 an ounce, SA is far above the rest of the world’s gold producers, which average $884 an ounce. The average includes SA’s costs.

The average gold price in the third quarter of 2017 was $1,278 an ounce.

The second-most expensive place to mine gold was South America at $866 an ounce.

GFMS estimated that the $20 per ounce increase in the global average price to produce gold meant 8% of the world’s gold output was unprofitable.

GFMS said in a report: "Going forward we expect costs to continue to rise as higher-grade resources are depleted and the US dollar continues to weaken.

"A partial offset, however, is expected by higher base metal by-product credits in the Americas," it said.

The weakening of the dollar against a basket of currencies and concerns about whether the US might withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement meant gold had had a good start to 2018, it said.

"We expect gold prices to average $1,360/oz and hit a 2018 peak of over $1,500/oz later in the year," GFMS said.

"Our forecast discounts three Fed rate hikes, although a potential overheating from the effect of the new tax reform could lead to more aggressive tightening, limiting gold’s upside," it said.

