Companies / Mining

GLOBAL DATA

Gold mining most costly in South Africa

26 January 2018 - 06:16 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Out of the world’s gold producing areas, SA retained the unenviable spot as the most expensive place to mine the metal after the biggest increase in costs.

The rising cost of mining gold in SA underpinned the decision by AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields to sell their South African asset base down to the bare minimum and turn their attention to offshore investments.

Gold Fields has whittled its South African base down to South Deep, and AngloGold has retained only its Mponeng mine — the world’s deepest mine at 4km below the surface — and a tailings retreatment operation.

The latest data from London-based metals consultancy GFMS showed the all-in sustaining cost of gold production in SA increased by $58 an ounce in the three months to end-September 2017 from the same period in 2016.

At an all-in sustaining cost of $1,184 an ounce, SA is far above the rest of the world’s gold producers, which average $884 an ounce. The average includes SA’s costs.

The average gold price in the third quarter of 2017 was $1,278 an ounce.

The second-most expensive place to mine gold was South America at $866 an ounce.

GFMS estimated that the $20 per ounce increase in the global average price to produce gold meant 8% of the world’s gold output was unprofitable.

GFMS said in a report: "Going forward we expect costs to continue to rise as higher-grade resources are depleted and the US dollar continues to weaken.

"A partial offset, however, is expected by higher base metal by-product credits in the Americas," it said.

The weakening of the dollar against a basket of currencies and concerns about whether the US might withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement meant gold had had a good start to 2018, it said.

"We expect gold prices to average $1,360/oz and hit a 2018 peak of over $1,500/oz later in the year," GFMS said.

"Our forecast discounts three Fed rate hikes, although a potential overheating from the effect of the new tax reform could lead to more aggressive tightening, limiting gold’s upside," it said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Gold nears 18-month high on worsening dollar

Gold has broken above its 2017 high of $1,357.54, a key technical level, with further resistance at about $1,370
Markets
19 hours ago

Break-Out Metal?: What the World Gold Council expects in 2018

Rising global economic growth, forecasts of interest-rate hikes and easier access to investment in the metal expected to support price
Companies
9 days ago

Gold: What the crystal ball says

The gold price should do at least as well in 2018 as it did last year but sudden spikes are unlikely, forecasters say
Money & Investing
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle Mining Charter impasse
Companies / Mining
2.
Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy
4.
EXCLUSIVE: PIC takes 25% stake in ZAR X
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom makes a U-turn on R1bn payment to McKinsey
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Break-Out Metal?: What the World Gold Council expects in 2018
Companies / Mining

Gold: What the crystal ball says
Money & Investing

Gold nears 18-month high on worsening dollar
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.