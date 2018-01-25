Moabsvelden to help Wescoal exceed 8-million tonne target

Wescoal is on track to hit its coal output of 8-million tonnes a year, with a newly acquired property within Keaton Energy underpinning the target, says CE Waheed Sulaiman.

Growth for Wescoal, which supplies state-owned power company Eskom, other domestic users and the export market, will come from internal assets.

In early 2017, Wescoal bought Keaton for R526m in cash and shares. While the purchase would increase output from the 3.4-million tonnes in 2016, the undeveloped Moabsvelden prospect would push the company beyond its 8-million tonne annual target.

"The combined group is now better positioned to meet increased demand, both from Eskom as well as other domestic and export customers, which have grown noticeably as a contributor segment," Sulaiman said on Wednesday.

The firm expected to produce between 1.5-million and 2-million tonnes yearly of additional ROM (run of mine) coal from the Moabsvelden project. Sulaiman said this would result in the company "comfortably exceeding our 8-million tonnes per annum overall production objective".

Moabsvelden is next door to Keaton’s Vanggatfontein mine and research work on the deposit was due to be completed in a few weeks. "Preliminary results confirm that Moabsvelden represents a significant value-enhancing opportunity," Sulaiman said.

By the end of December 2017, Wescoal’s ROM output was 4.8-million tonnes.

The Vanggatfontein mine generated 1.5-million tonnes of coal in the second and third quarters of Wescoal’s financial year, giving it an annualised run rate of 3-million tonnes, primarily for Eskom supply.

"Recently secured surface rights will enable the multiple minipits at Vanggatfontein to be developed in an optimal, cost-efficient manner," the CE said.

Wescoal’s share price closed 0.56% down at 176c.