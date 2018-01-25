Companies / Mining

KEATON ENERGY PROJECT

Moabsvelden to help Wescoal exceed 8-million tonne target

25 January 2018 - 06:23 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Wescoal is on track to hit its coal output of 8-million tonnes a year, with a newly acquired property within Keaton Energy underpinning the target, says CE Waheed Sulaiman.

Growth for Wescoal, which supplies state-owned power company Eskom, other domestic users and the export market, will come from internal assets.

In early 2017, Wescoal bought Keaton for R526m in cash and shares. While the purchase would increase output from the 3.4-million tonnes in 2016, the undeveloped Moabsvelden prospect would push the company beyond its 8-million tonne annual target.

"The combined group is now better positioned to meet increased demand, both from Eskom as well as other domestic and export customers, which have grown noticeably as a contributor segment," Sulaiman said on Wednesday.

The firm expected to produce between 1.5-million and 2-million tonnes yearly of additional ROM (run of mine) coal from the Moabsvelden project. Sulaiman said this would result in the company "comfortably exceeding our 8-million tonnes per annum overall production objective".

Moabsvelden is next door to Keaton’s Vanggatfontein mine and research work on the deposit was due to be completed in a few weeks. "Preliminary results confirm that Moabsvelden represents a significant value-enhancing opportunity," Sulaiman said.

By the end of December 2017, Wescoal’s ROM output was 4.8-million tonnes.

The Vanggatfontein mine generated 1.5-million tonnes of coal in the second and third quarters of Wescoal’s financial year, giving it an annualised run rate of 3-million tonnes, primarily for Eskom supply.

"Recently secured surface rights will enable the multiple minipits at Vanggatfontein to be developed in an optimal, cost-efficient manner," the CE said.

Wescoal’s share price closed 0.56% down at 176c.

Gold Fields finally sells Arctic Platinum for $40m

After many years of trying to find a buyer, a Finnish purchaser pays cash for the project, which includes a smelter royalty
Companies
16 hours ago

JSE-listed Hwange Colliery renews its cautionary announcement amid negotiations

The colliery, also listed on the Zimbabwe and London exchanges, is in discussions ‘which could impact on the price of the company’s ...
Companies
19 hours ago

SEC rejects Rio Tinto’s argument to scrap civil suit over ‘disastrous’ Mozambican coal mine

The watchdog alleges the miner and two former executives, Thomas Albanese and Guy Elliott, intended to deceive investors over a write-down of the ...
Companies
21 hours ago

