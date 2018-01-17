Companies / Mining

Plan to unbundle thermal coal division is on track, reassures South32

17 January 2018 - 09:56 Robert Laing
Coal
Coal

South32’s plan to unbundle its South African thermal coal division into a separate JSE-listed company is on track, it said in its December quarter production update released on Wednesday morning.

"We are also actively reshaping our portfolio, with SA Energy Coal to be managed as a standalone business from April. This strategic initiative will significantly simplify our organisation and unlock additional value for shareholders," CEO Graham Kerr said in the statement.

The resources group, which was spun-off from BHP in May 2015, announced in November that it intended to turn the division it calls SA Energy Coal (SAEC) into a standalone business.

"Once SAEC has been established as a standalone business and consistent with our objective to further transform our South African operations, we will commence a process to broaden ownership of SAEC. This will present opportunities for broad-based black economic empowerment entities, employees and communities, and could lead to a listing of SAEC on the JSE," South32 said in November.

SAEC’s saleable coal production fell 9% to 13.4-million tonnes during the six months to end-December from 14.8-million tonnes in the matching period in 2016.

Domestic sales suffered from Eskom’s Duvha power station buying less coal.

"Export coal production exceeded expectations as productivity lifted at both the Klipspruit mine and the export orientated areas of the Wolvekrans-Middelburg complex," the production report said.

South32 was committed to investing R4.3bn to extend the life of the Klipspruit colliery by at least 20 years, the production update said.

Highlights of the quarter included the group’s South African manganese mines achieving record production in the December quarter following the successful commissioning of the Wessels central block in the March quarter.

Glencore on short list to buy Rio Tinto’s last coal assets

A group led by Apollo Global Asset Management is also on the list, as the second round nears in a sale that could bring in $1.5bn for the global miner
Companies
28 days ago

South32 to pull out of its local energy coal business

From April, the producer’s energy coal business will be separately managed and South32 will seek new owners
Companies
1 month ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Lone investor tackles Distell on reshuffle

Cilliers, who is a private investor, has a small stake in Distell and is now preparing to take on one of the biggest forces in the country.
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Bank Zero might soon be SA’s fourth mutual bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Global firms KPMG, McKinsey and SAP face charges
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Whitey stands by Christo Wiese
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Bank Zero: innovation key to new app-driven bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investors cheer return of Meyer as MMI boss
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Glencore on short list to buy Rio Tinto’s last coal assets
Companies

South32 to pull out of its local energy coal business
Companies / Mining

COMPANY COMMENT: Lone investor tackles Distell on reshuffle
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.