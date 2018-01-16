Companies / Mining

Harmony on track to meet its full-year production target

The company says its gold production for the first half of the year has tracked last year’s output and its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea has started to deliver

16 January 2018 - 12:26 Allan Seccombe
Harmony Gold expects to reach its full-year production target of 1.1-million ounces as its gold production for the first half of the year tracked that of a year earlier, with its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea starting to deliver metal.

Harmony said its production in the six months to end-December, which mark the interim period in the financial year to end-June, was more than 550,000oz, setting the company up to achieve its 12-month target of 1.1-million ounces. Harmony will release its result on February 13.

It had forecast its all-in sustaining cost for financial 2018 to be about R520,000/kg, or $1,180/oz.

In the same period a year earlier, interim production was 553,862oz. Just one mine, Target in the Free State, reported a negative operational cash flow. Harmony’s interim net profit of R1.5bn was boosted by income from a gold hedge and analysts have raised questions about the underlying financial strength of Harmony once the hedge expires in March 2019. There is a currency hedge that expires in June this year.

Harmony is investing $180m in the gold and silver Hidden Valley mine, with $110m of that capital to be spent during the current 2018 financial year.

The mine is due to reach commercial production levels from June this year and will deliver 180,000oz of gold and 3-million ounces of silver a year at an all-in sustaining cost of between $850/oz and $950/oz.

Harmony is buying the Moab Khotsong gold mine and a large tailings dump from AngloGold Ashanti for $300m to boost its South African gold output, lower its average domestic cost and improve the group’s grade in SA.

Harmony’s South African interim gold output was between 9% and 11% higher than the final six months of its 2017 financial year.

