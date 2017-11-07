Harmony has positive start to its 2018 financial year

Harmony Gold reported increased gold output and operating profit for the first quarter of its 2018 financial year, with the potential for further improvements coming from the addition of AngloGold Ashanti’s Moab Khotsong mining complex in coming months.

The Moab mine, one of SA’s lowest-cost mines, will not only boost Harmony’s output, but will also lower the average production costs for the group and raise the average grade of its South African production base. Harmony is buying the mine and associated tailings for $300m cash.

AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said during a results call on Monday that the parties were hoping for the Moab transaction to be finalised early next year.

"Operational excellence has strengthened our margins at our South African operations significantly. The recently announced Moab Khotsong acquisition will further enhance free cash flows and enforces Harmony’s belief that it offers an attractive investment case," said Harmony CE Peter Steenkamp.

Harmony produced 290,644oz of gold in the September quarter, the first of its 2018 financial year, up from 277,461oz in the year-earlier period.

It reported a production profit of R1.397bn for the quarter compared with R1.369bn a year earlier and R1.176bn in the June quarter.

The increased gold production came from a higher volume of tonnes from its underground mines in SA and improved grades.

The all-in sustaining cost fell to R488,176/kg from R516,116/kg a year earlier. The received gold price was R571,664/kg compared with R605,224/kg.

Harmony said it would start processing ore again at its Hidden Valley gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea at the end of November after it bought out its partner, Australia’s Newcrest Mining, and took full ownership of the mine it says will deliver 180,000oz of gold a year.

"Commercial levels of production at Hidden Valley are expected to be achieved during the June 2018 quarter," it said.

"Increased cash flow generated from the South African operations supported the funding of the investment capital at Hidden Valley," it said, pointing out net debt was R906m at the end of September, slightly up from R887m at the end of June.