De Beers starts planning for closure of outperforming Victor mine in Canada

Another De Beers mine is coming to the end of its life, with the world’s largest rough diamond miner by value telling the market it will close its opencast Victor mine in Canada early in 2019.

This follows the closure and subsequent flooding of its unprofitable Snap Lake underground mine in Canada in 2015, and comes as De Beers gears up to close or sell its Voorspoed mine in SA.

According to a union leader speaking to Reuters, De Beers is also closing four mines in Namibia in 2022.

"While we are focused on continuing to maintain production for the duration of operations, we are also planning responsibly for Victor mine’s closure in line with the agreed mine plan and our commitment to leaving a positive legacy," said Kim Truter, the CEO of De Beers Canada.

Victor, in Ontario province, had produced 1-million carats more than its original target of 6-million carats and would operate at full tilt until it closed in the first quarter of 2019, the company said.

It said the Victor deposit was found in 1987, the first economic diamond deposit discovered in Canada.

"Once the mine pit has been depleted in 2019, the demolition and environmental monitoring phase is expected to take three to five years. De Beers is working closely with community partners to create opportunities for employment and awarding contracts that will be required during this phase," said De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American.

The sole remaining operational asset in Canada for De Beers will be its 51% stake in the 4.5-million carats a year Gahcho Kue mine in the Northwest Territories on the edge of the Arctic Circle.