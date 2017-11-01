Nearly 7,000 jobs axed at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Cooke mine

Nearly 7,000 jobs have been cut at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Cooke operation and another 1,640 are in danger at Beatrix West.

The group, which recently renamed itself Sibanye-Stillwater following the merger with US platinum miner Stillwater, issued a statement on the conclusion of its S189 process on Wednesday morning.

It said about 1,350 workers had elected to take voluntary separation packages, 2,025 would be retrenched and 3,601 contractors "have been displaced" — adding up to 6,976 jobs lost.

"The decision to restructure was not taken lightly, but it is pleasing to note that we have managed to ameliorate job losses through the consultation process," CEO Neal Froneman said in the statement.

"We preserved employment for 3,282 people, while ensuring the sustainability of our remaining operations and thereby securing over 60,000 jobs in SA."

Wednesday’s statement indicated a further 1,640 employees at the group’s Beatrix West operation do not have secure jobs for much longer.

"Through the adoption of productivity enhancement and cost containment measures determined in consultation with stakeholders, Beatrix West will remain in operation for as long as it makes a profit, on average, over any continuous period of three months, after accounting for all-in sustaining costs," Froneman said.

"In the event that Beatrix West becomes loss-making, both the underground operation and Beatrix 2 plant will be put on care and maintenance with immediate effect."

Regarding its Cooke operations, Sibanye-Stillwater said it had placed its three shafts on care and maintenance on Monday.

"Unfortunately it was not possible to define realistic arrangements to operate Cooke 1,2 and 3 on a profitable basis," the statement said.