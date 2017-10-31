Anglo American’s new chairman creates new investor calls for direction

London — Anglo American’s new chairman, who arrives on Wednesday, faces investor calls for clear direction at the miner, long seen as a potential takeover target.

The smallest of the world’s four big miners, Anglo is viewed as the most vulnerable to being bought, and incoming chairman Stuart Chambers has a strong record in securing buyers for the companies he leads.

The mining majors have accrued cash as commodity markets recover, but their share prices are below all-time highs as investors shy away from a sector known for reckless deals in the past. Anglo is viewed as particularly undervalued because of its focus onSA, where unions are restive; mines are old, deep and difficult to access; and the industry is in dispute with the government over its mining code.

Top 20 investors in the company, who asked not to be named, said Anglo’s CEO Mark Cutifani had sorted out operational issues, but a vision for what happens next in SA and elsewhere is needed. "What investors want to see is clarity on exactly what Anglo’s strategy is," one shareholder said. "The longer-term investment case is that Anglo becomes a takeover target."

Some industry sources, however, say that as Anglo is no longer a forced seller since it has recovered from the 2015-16 crash, it could be a buyer if the right assets are available.

Selling Anglo has been discussed by industry sources for years — and Chambers comes with good experience. When chairman of Arm Holdings, Britain’s most successful technology company, he helped sell it to Japan’s SoftBank for £24.3bn ($32bn). Before that, he was CEO of Pilkington glass, which was sold to Japan’s Nippon Sheet Glass in June 2006.

However, any move to sell Anglo would be complicated by its two biggest shareholders: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, who has built up a nearly 20% stake since March this year; and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has just over 13%.

Agarwal is chairman of diversified miner Vedanta and he discussed a potential merger between Anglo and Vedanta unit Hindustan Zinc last year, although the idea never gained traction. He has said his stake in Anglo is for his private family fund and he is not seeking a takeover. He declined requests for comment.