Companies / Mining

Royal Bafokeng told to halt mining at one shaft, say insiders

27 October 2017 - 14:00 Paul Burkhardt and Loni Prinsloo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

On Thursday, mining inspectors ordered Royal Bafokeng Platinum to suspend operations at its North shaft, the second such closure in about a week, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The company was issued with a section 54 notice for the entire shaft, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was not public. The suspension followed a similar notice a week ago, which resulted in the shutdown of the operation at parts of the South shaft for safety reasons.

Section 54 notices enable inspectors to close all or part of a mine if they have reason to believe it may endanger workers’ safety.

Inspectors from the Department of Mineral Resources returned to the mine earlier on Thursday, according to the people. Ayanda Shezi, a spokesperson for the department, did not immediately return calls. E-mails to the department were not immediately responded to.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum informed Aforika Borwa Mining Solutions — a company linked to the politically connected Gupta family — that it would not renew its contract, the miner said last week.

Gary Naidoo, a spokesperson for the Gupta family, did not answer several calls to his cellphone.

"Any attempt to close the mine will be met with fierce resistance from the communities around the mines," Paul Sebegoe, North West provincial chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation, said on Thursday in a statement. "Our fathers, brothers, uncles and members of the community are dependent on these mines."

Bloomberg

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The nation’s fixer-upper, SAA, will be a harder task than Telkom

In its defence, says the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, they’re not the only party involved in political assassinations. Good for you.
Opinion
7 days ago

Inspectors order closure of part Royal Bafokeng Platinum operation

The company has not explained the reason for the Section 54 notice, which came on the same day RBPlat said it was ending a contract with a ...
Companies
7 days ago

Royal Bafokeng Platinum to end contract with Gupta-linked company

RBPlat is said to have told Aforika Borwa Mining Solutions, which is linked to Oakbay Investments, that it will not renew their contract
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lynne Brown beats Denel's board to top jobs
Companies
2.
The fish to land may be I&J as AVI assets ...
Companies
3.
Lynne Brown appoints new SOE directors, including ...
Companies
4.
Brian Molefe: 'I was a permanent employee'
Companies / Energy
5.
Chamber of Mines spurns Gigaba’s overture to ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.