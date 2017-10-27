Coal of Africa stock surges as board back share consolidation

The Coal of Africa (CoAL) share price jumped more than 4% on Friday, after it said its board had recommended shareholders approve a 20-to-1 share consolidation as it continues to rationalise its balance sheet.

The company is also considering the number of bourses it is listed on.

The JSE-and London-listed company said it had a disproportionately large number of shares in issue due to historical equity-based capital raisings, and this was a disincentive for institutional investors to invest in CoAL as their mandates inhibited them from investing in stocks where unit prices were too low.

In an update for the quarter to end-September, CoAL said a recommendation to approve a resolution changing the company’s name to MC Mining Limited would also be put to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on November 24 2017.

CoAL has faced difficulties in re-entering the market, having faced regulatory and community resistance to its flagship Makhado project.

Earlier this year it acquired the Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal, which has provided production, while earlier this month the company said it had secured a buyer for its mothballed Mooiplaats Colliery, which was first put up for sale in 2013.

The colliery will be sold to a consortium of investors known as Mooiplaats Coal Holdings for R179.9m.

Available cash at the end of the period was $7.8m, CoAL said on Friday, while output at Uitkomst during the quarter had been affected by the need to mine through two rock formations.

But with October 2017 production much improved, the colliery expected to rectify the shortfall during the next two quarters, the company said.

Coking and thermal coal prices improved during the quarter, principally due to supply constraints, the company said.

Uitkomst’s marketing strategy ensures it is positioned to take advantage of higher international coal prices and weakening of the rand.

At 10am CoAL’s share price was up 4.44% to 47c. The company had lost 17.54% so far this year.