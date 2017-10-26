US regulator excoriates rogue Rio Tinto duo

This failure to impair the coal assets meant Rio was able to raise $5.5bn against financial statements that did not reflect the true state of affairs.

They also misrepresented the challenges facing Rio in transporting coal from the mine to a port after the Mozambican government forbade it to barge 30-million tonnes of coal a year down the Zambezi.

The railway could only cope with 2-million tonnes a year of Rio coal, a far cry from the 15-million tonnes to which the company had pegged its valuation of the project along with the barging option. It turned out the quality of the coal was not what Rio had been led to believe.

These factors led to an internal valuation of the asset to be negative $680m.

The project was completely impaired after a Rio employee approached the company’s chairman about the true state of affairs. Albanese was fired and the assets sold for $50m, less than 2% of the purchase price three years earlier.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za