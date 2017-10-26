Despite Gigaba’s olive branch, Chamber of Mines will go ahead with court action against Zwane

"Slow progress and poor co-operation has given rise to a lack of trust between stakeholders and policy contestation that has compromised the economy and confidence," Gigaba said in his maiden budget policy address. The speech underscored the worrying underperformance of the South African economy, rising levels of corruption and mismanagement of state-owned enterprises bankrolled by the state and, by extension, taxpayers.

"It is critical that we resolve the impasse in the mining sector, which is a critical to the South African economy," Gigaba said.

"Government and business must find common ground on a Mining Charter [that] attracts investment, advances transformation and benefits workers and communities," he said. "Government is eager to get all parties back to the negotiating table to find a solution.

"In the immediate term, we need to rebuild confidence as a matter of urgency and also work to engender an economic system that is built on a common vision." In response, the Chamber of Mines said it would talk to Gigaba and the Treasury about what it believed would be a charter that would foster transformation of the sector and attract investment. It would not back off its legal challenge to the charter, which Zwane gazetted in mid-June and subsequently suspended pending the outcome of a judicial review brought by the chamber to set it aside.

"The chamber is of the view that, given the bad-faith engagement by the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources), the conditions for achieving such a country-positive outcome are not currently in place. It is for this reason that the chamber will continue to focus on court proceedings to drive practical and realistic outcomes that are in the national interest," it said.