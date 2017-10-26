Despite Gigaba’s olive branch, Chamber of Mines will go ahead with court action against Zwane
The Chamber of Mines says it will not back away from its legal challenge against the Department of Mineral Resources.
This was in response to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s call for talks to address the bad-tempered and damaging fight between the department and the chamber about the Mining Charter, which goes to court in December.
During his medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday, Gigaba extended an olive branch to the mining industry, to address the "impasse" that has mired the sector in confusion, uncertainty and increasingly acrimonious exchanges between the chamber and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
"Slow progress and poor co-operation has given rise to a lack of trust between stakeholders and policy contestation that has compromised the economy and confidence," Gigaba said in his maiden budget policy address. The speech underscored the worrying underperformance of the South African economy, rising levels of corruption and mismanagement of state-owned enterprises bankrolled by the state and, by extension, taxpayers.
"It is critical that we resolve the impasse in the mining sector, which is a critical to the South African economy," Gigaba said.
"Government and business must find common ground on a Mining Charter [that] attracts investment, advances transformation and benefits workers and communities," he said. "Government is eager to get all parties back to the negotiating table to find a solution.
"In the immediate term, we need to rebuild confidence as a matter of urgency and also work to engender an economic system that is built on a common vision." In response, the Chamber of Mines said it would talk to Gigaba and the Treasury about what it believed would be a charter that would foster transformation of the sector and attract investment. It would not back off its legal challenge to the charter, which Zwane gazetted in mid-June and subsequently suspended pending the outcome of a judicial review brought by the chamber to set it aside.
"The chamber is of the view that, given the bad-faith engagement by the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources), the conditions for achieving such a country-positive outcome are not currently in place. It is for this reason that the chamber will continue to focus on court proceedings to drive practical and realistic outcomes that are in the national interest," it said.
Chamber of Mine CEO Roger Baxter has torn into Zwane in speeches given in Australia and SA, saying the industry had lost all confidence in the minister, who had unaddressed allegations of corruption and inappropriate behaviour hanging over him, as well as his department.
The chamber has said in court papers that the third iteration of the charter was drawn up by the department without adequate consultation with the chamber, whose members account for 90% of SA’s annual mineral production, and that the obligations laid out in the charter would destroy the industry.
The chamber, executives, lawyers and financiers have all criticised the charter for being confused, unlawful and nearly impossible to implement. Zwane has said this department considered the input of more than 60 stakeholders in drawing up the charter, which he has described as a tool of "radical economic transformation".
Please sign in or register to comment.