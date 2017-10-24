Lonmin takes next step in retrenchments

The only production shaft of those closures is E2, which is operated by contractors but is not making any money. The shaft contributes less than 1% of the roughly 650,000oz of platinum Lonmin produces a year.

Of the 1,139 job cuts, 446 are full-time Lonmin employees who will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company, something they have so far declined to take up.

"Solidarity will do everything within its power to prevent the retrenchments because the beleaguered Lonmin employees have received many retrenchment blows since 2009," said Gideon du Plessis, general secretary of the trade union.

The 446 positions make up 1.8% of Lonmin’s total workforce. The balance of the job losses would come from contracted workers involved in mining at E2 or doing care and maintenance at the other shafts.

"Increasing cost pressures and the persistently low PGM prices make it necessary for Lonmin and its sector peers to consider additional measures in the interests of all stakeholders," Lonmin said in a statement. Lonmin has come under financial pressure, needing repeated returns to shareholders to raise capital to keep itself afloat in a difficult market.

Lonmin, with its R4.6bn market capitalisation, has fallen 49% over the past 12 months and 31% in the year to date.

The other underperformer over the past 12 months is Sibanye-Stillwater, a gold, platinum and palladium producer. It has given up 39% in value.

Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum miner, has fallen 40% over the past 12 months and 25% this year.

"The announcement of a section 189 process is part of a review of … operations intended to protect employment of the majority of the workforce, improve efficiencies, streamline the business and optimise cash generation and favourably position the company to take advantage of any future improvements in the platinum industry," it said.

The Hossy shaft would remain open until September 2018 and then be put into care and maintenance.

