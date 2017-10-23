Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG
After ‘careful consideration’, ARM has joined a growing list of companies that have fired the Guptas’ former audit firm
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) fired KPMG on Monday, making it the latest JSE-listed company refusing to remain a client of the auditing firm associated with the state capture scandal.
ARM, whose chairman is Patrice Motsepe, has joined a growing list that has reconsidered its relationship with the Gupta family’s former auditors.
"ARM has noted with concern the questions raised about KPMG’s governance and ethics compliance, as well as allegations regarding the lawfulness of KPMG’s conduct," the mining group said in its statement.
"The ethics, governance and quality of the South African auditing firms have been globally respected for many years.
"It is extremely important that the behaviour and conduct of our auditing firms continues to justify the respect, trust and confidence that they have earned.
"After careful consideration, ARM has decided to terminate its relationship with KPMG."
