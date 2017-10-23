Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG

"ARM has noted with concern the questions raised about KPMG’s governance and ethics compliance, as well as allegations regarding the lawfulness of KPMG’s conduct," the mining group said in its statement.

"The ethics, governance and quality of the South African auditing firms have been globally respected for many years.

"It is extremely important that the behaviour and conduct of our auditing firms continues to justify the respect, trust and confidence that they have earned.

"After careful consideration, ARM has decided to terminate its relationship with KPMG."